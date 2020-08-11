Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,824,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

