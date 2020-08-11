Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 194,473 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

