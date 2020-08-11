Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 49,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

XOM traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 992,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

