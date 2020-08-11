Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 28,290 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 6.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $190,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

