Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

