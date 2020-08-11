Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $338.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.26. 787,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

