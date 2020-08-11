Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of DJCO traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.77. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 80.75%.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

