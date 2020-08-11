Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Duke Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $84.76. 4,321,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,812. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

