Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,512,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,470. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

