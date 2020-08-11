Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,032 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,470. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

