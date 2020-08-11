Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bp Plc’s 5th Largest Position

Bp Plc lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 784,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

