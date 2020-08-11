GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given a $271.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) received a $271.00 price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $166.59.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at $532,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,100 shares of company stock worth $7,867,272 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 134.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,827,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

