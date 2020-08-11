Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 438 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The company has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

