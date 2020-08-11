Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,095 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,439. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

