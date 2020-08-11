Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,375,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $749.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

