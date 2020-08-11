Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 430,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

