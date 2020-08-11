Hills Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 535 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 232,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,380. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

