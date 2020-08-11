Hills Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 798,905 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,893. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 461,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,247,021. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

