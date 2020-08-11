Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,498.54. 782,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,485.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,019.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

