Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.94 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 256.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $392.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.