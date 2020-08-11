Hills Bank & Trust Co. Invests $238,000 in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. 893,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,883. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $106,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,020 shares of company stock worth $5,303,260. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.