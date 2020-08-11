Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,668 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

NYSE GE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,842,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,223,896. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

