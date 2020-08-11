Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 574 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

