Hills Bank & Trust Co. Takes $178,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. 71,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,426. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.62 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

