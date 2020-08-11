Hills Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cable One by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 44.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,896.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,539. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,792.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,723.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,765.71.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

