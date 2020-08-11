Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 22,606,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

