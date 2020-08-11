Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 42.9% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,498.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.72. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,018.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

