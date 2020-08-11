Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,045. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

