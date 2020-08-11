Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,106 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,498.74. The stock had a trading volume of 849,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,951. The firm has a market cap of $1,019.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,485.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

