Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,702 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

FB stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,606,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $741.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.