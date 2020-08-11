Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

NR opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

