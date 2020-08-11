NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.5% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

