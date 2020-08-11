ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

