Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,497,000 after acquiring an additional 324,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

DIS traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.47. 579,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

