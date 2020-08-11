Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,866. The company has a market cap of $193.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

