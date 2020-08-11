PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

