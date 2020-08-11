Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

