Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 343,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,922. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

