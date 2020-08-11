Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 317.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,916. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

