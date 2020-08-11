Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 317.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 35,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.