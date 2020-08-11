Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

KRMD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 197,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,041. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

