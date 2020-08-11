Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

