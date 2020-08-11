Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $201,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,311. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

