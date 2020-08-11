Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,010 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 857,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $214,924,000 after buying an additional 198,278 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Shares of HD traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $277.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

