Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.29. 4,863,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

