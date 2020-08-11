Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,352 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 61.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total value of $556,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $231.47. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.