Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,405 Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.42.

PANW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.73. 250,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $266.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

