Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,657 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,272 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 221,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

