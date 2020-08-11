Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 903 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $236.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.62 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

