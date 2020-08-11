Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,478 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 430,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,594. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

